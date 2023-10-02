Saudi Arabia’s RedSea and Spain’s Armando Alvarez Group have signed an agreement to produce greenhouse covers that will work in areas that face high temperatures and water shortages.

The new heat absorbing greenhouse covers are expected to improve on harvests, while providing a significant reduction in irrigation and fertigation, as well as less employment of energy.

Agritech company RedSea said it will use its patented iyris SecondSky nanotechnology to produce the new greenhouse covers, which are expected to reduce daytime temperatures in covered areas while allowing up to 80% of photo-selective radiation to pass through. The technology will be incorporated into the 100% recyclable greenhouse and tunnel cover films that Armado Alvarez Group will manufacture.

Saudi Arabia has been applying modern techniques to boost its agriculture sector and reduce water wastage as part of its Vision 2030, to push for more sustainable farming practices and investing in food security measures.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com