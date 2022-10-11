Riyadh: The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) today issued the Industrial Production Index for August 2022, on its official website www.stats.gov.sa.



In August 2022, the Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased by 16.8% compared to August 2021. The IPI continued to show a positive growth rates due to the high production in mining and quarrying, manufacturing activity, and electricity and gas supply.



In August 2022, mining and quarrying grew by 15.5% compared to August 2021. The manufacturing activity increased by 22% compared to the same month of the previous year. The electricity and gas supplies increased by 11.3%.



Compared to July 2022, the overall IPI increased by 2.9%. Mining & quarrying showed a month-on-month growth rate of 2.2%. The manufacturing sector increased by 3.9%, electricity & gas supplies increased by 10.6%.



The IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes of the volume of industrial output. It is calculated based on the industrial production survey. The IPI data is based on the International Standard Industrial Classification of Economic Activities (ISIC 4). This index is published on a monthly basis.