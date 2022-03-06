The Saudi Arabian Military Industries, or SAMI, aims to become one of the top 25 defense companies in the world by 2030, said Walid Abukhaled, the chief executive officer of the state-owned defense company.

While addressing the World Defense Show in Riyadh on March 6, he revealed that SAMI has created several joint ventures with many international companies who are leaders in the defense sector, and more will follow in the coming years.

Abukhaled added that the company has also designed a strategy with global partners to create more jobs in the military industry.

He pointed out that developing local expertise and capabilities are challenging tasks, but the company has formulated effective plans to achieve them.

