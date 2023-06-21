SAMI-AEC, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), has announced a strategic partnership with Lockheed Martin which paves way for the official designation of its Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod (ATP) Repair Center as the Middle East's premier repair facility for Line-Replaceable Units (LRUs), offering enhanced maintenance and repair services.

Saudi Arabia's national champion of defense industries, SAMI said this unique designation in the Middle East signifies a major milestone for both SAMI-AEC and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in fortifying their defense capabilities through state-of-the-art technology and innovation.

This collaboration aligns perfectly with SAMI-AEC's pledge to support the localization of 50% of the country's military spending by the end of the decade, a goal set forth by Saudi Vision 2030.

In tandem with Lockheed Martin, SAMI-AEC is not only enhancing local defense capacities but also contributing to the development of Saudi Arabia's industrial and commercial sectors.

Lockheed Martin's decision to select SAMI-AEC's facility as its primary hub for specialized unit repairs reinforces the unrivalled competencies and expertise of SAMI-AEC in the realm of contemporary electronics and manufacturing, said a top official.

"This cooperation with Lockheed Martin solidifies our outstanding reputation in providing superior repair and maintenance services. As the only designated repair center in the Middle East for the Sniper Pod LRU, we are set to deliver time and cost-efficient solutions to our clients," remarked ist CEO Ziad Al Musallam.

"We remain dedicated to the fulfillment of Saudi Vision 2030's objectives, reaffirming our commitment to bolstering the Kingdom's defence sector," he added.

Joseph Rank, Chief Executive for Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia and Africa, said: "Partnering with SAMI-AEC allows us to tap into their world-class repair proficiency, ensuring the continuous upkeep and improvement of our LRUs. By working together, we aim to provide advanced defensive capabilities that outmatch and pre-empt emerging threats."

"This cooperation aligns with our mission of delivering innovative solutions that help our clients navigate, deter, and stay ahead of potential threats," he stated.

"Our partnership with SAMI-AEC reflects our deep support to the Kingdom localization agenda and Vision 2030," he added.

Al Musallam said this groundbreaking collaboration had already shown remarkable progress. "SAMI-AEC has seen a 53% increase in the Sniper Pod LRU repair capability," he stated.

"We are an industry-leading technology and manufacturing enterprise specializing in the defence and aerospace, digital, energy, and security sectors established in Riyadh in 1988. With a 2,800-strong workforce, including 85% qualified Saudi nationals and more than 800 expert engineers, the company provides high-tech product design, development, service, and maintenance," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

