The Peugeot brand, which began its electrification strategy in 2021 in the GCC with the launch of the 3008 PHEV, is now offering a range of 100% electric passenger and commercial vehicles in the Middle East.

Peugeot's electric vehicles retain 100% of the functionality of conventional petrol and diesel versions, but generate zero noise, zero vibration, zero emissions and zero odour.

Peugeot has launched the e-PARTNER van and the e-EXPERT van which was awarded the title of International Van of The Year 2021. The two fully electric commercial vehicles from Peugeot Professional complement the brand’s passenger EVs - the futuristic and athletic e-208, and the new e-2008 SUV.

The distinctive feature of all Peugeot electric vehicles is that they make no compromise in terms of useful volume or practicality compared with petrol or diesel versions, while offering all the advantages of the electric motor: lower running costs, ease of driving, immediate throttle response, high torque, total absence of noise, vibrations, odours and emissions.

Rakesh Nair, Managing Director of European Brands for Stellantis Middle East, said: "Peugeot is committed to being the leading player in the change and transformation to pure electric in the Middle East. Obviously, the cost of use is a very strong argument for users, but we are also demonstrating that electric vehicles are a pleasure to drive: for their driver, who opens up to a new, soothing driving experience, and for everyone around them, who benefits from a peaceful environment, devoid of both noise and smell.”

100% Electric Peugeot e-PARTNER:

The Peugeot PARTNER has been on the market in more than 100 countries since its launch in 1996, holding its position as a segment leader with 2,000,000 units already produced, which just goes to underscore its commercial success over the years and the numerous awards it has won, including International Van of The Year in 2019 for its current generation. Building on this remarkable success and legacy, Peugeot is now introducing the e-PARTNER with a 100% electric engine.

Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy platform, the Peugeot e-PARTNER comes with a 100% electric engine with a maximum power of 100 kW (136 bhp) and a maximum torque of 260 Nm available from start-up for immediate responsiveness, with no vibration, noise, gear shifting or odour and, of course, absolutely no CO2 emissions.

The Peugeot e-EXPERT:

The compact van segment accounts for more than 750,000 vehicles per year in Europe, and the Peugeot EXPERT has been increasing its presence in this segment every year since its launch in 2016. Over 195,000 units of this latest generation have already been sold.

Its electric version was voted International Van of the Year in 2021 - the 6th Peugeot vehicle to win this award since its creation in 1992.

The Peugeot e-EXPERT is based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy platform, and offers a 100% electric engine with a maximum power of 100 KW (136 hp) and a maximum torque of 260 Nm available from the start.

The Peugeot e-2008 SUV

As the third member of the French brand’s stylish SUV line-up, the Peugeot 2008 is now available with a 100% electric engine, reflecting an ultra-modern interpretation of the instinctive and versatile driving experience that exemplifies the brand’s vision of an exciting future.

The Peugeot e-208

The new and dynamic Peugeot e-208 emphasizes the brand’s new sharp and futuristic design language. With its cool and purposeful exterior along with its spectacular interior including premium materials and cutting-edge technology, the e-208 combines assertive automotive design and next generation technology, making it a worthy challenger in its class.

