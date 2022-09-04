Sohar Port and Free Zone has signed an agreement with Integrated Solutions Plant and Land Services company to set up a liquid fertilizer plant in Sohar Free Zone as an investment venture to the tune of RO 2,200,000 ($5.71 million), according to a report by Oman News Agency (ONA).

The unit, which will cover an area of 15,000 sq m, will produce ammonium sulphate, to enhance Omani exports, notably to Pakistan and Tanzania, the report said.

Omar Mahmood Al Mahrazi, CEO of Sohar Free Zone and deputy CEO of Sohar Port, said that the agreement will bolster the port’s capacity to better serve local, regional and international markets, supplying them with high quality products.

He pointed out that the port and free zone provide shipping firms with direct access to global markets.

