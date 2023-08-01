The French home appliances manufacturer Mienta will establish its third factory and warehouse in Egypt with $5 million in investments, an emailed press release showed.

This comes under the land allocation contract signed between Mienta and Elsewedy Industrial Development, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric.

The factory and warehouse are set to be established on a 20,000-square-meter area in the Industria Sokhna project in 2024.

The deal is part of Mienta’s plans to become an export hub in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“The factory is projected to achieve its maximum capacity of 650,000 appliances by 2025. Additionally, the site encompasses a warehouse equipped with storage capabilities for more than 200 containers,” Mienta’s Managing Director Nicolas Bouris commented.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).