Saudi Arabia - Leading Finnish industrial group Metso has announced that it has been awarded a two-year life cycle services (LCS) contract by Saudi mining giant Ma’aden for its gold processing plant at the Mansourah & Massarah site.

A major provider of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries, Metso said the LCS deal was inked with Base Metals and New Minerals, a Maaden company.

The project scope includes commissioning, ramping up and optimizing the new greenfield site, covering both maintenance and plant operations.

Other elements of the agreement are field services and recommendations for wear and spare parts management and advisory and training services, stated the Finnish group, without disclosing the deal value.

According to Metso, the agreement demonstrates its service expertise, and was an important continuation of the greenfield mineral concentrator and gold processing plant agreement signed in 2019.

The first part of the contract has been booked in the minerals segment’s Q2 orders received. The customer has the option to extend the contract by one year, it added.

Kamal Pahuja, President Middle East and India market area, Metso expessed delight at the Saudi group's continued trust in the company.

"By choosing Metso’s Life Cycle Services contract, Ma’aden will receive comprehensive and top-notch service solutions as well as on-site technical expertise and support. We are committed to safety and sustainability objectives and will work with and support the customer in achieving their operational objectives," he noted.

"We are also committed to strengthening our service capabilities in the region to serve the growing customer base," he added.

Metso pointed out that its experts will work together with the customer’s personnel.

As part of the group's commitment to developing the local community, Ma’aden employs a local workforce whose capabilities development is an important part of the service contract.

On the LCS contract, Duncan Bradford, the Executive Vice-President, Ma’aden Base Metals and Minerals, said: "Our aim is to lift the productivity of the new plant to the target level, strengthen the skills of our Saudi employees, and achieve our production and safety targets."

"The new plant will use three different methods of gold processing, including the first autoclave in Saudi Arabia; this requires a lot of know-how and proactive planning for trouble-free operation and maximum productivity," he stated.

"Metso already has a comprehensive range of key equipment for the plant flowsheet, and we will be able to benefit from Metso’s technological and service expertise," he added.

