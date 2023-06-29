Riyadh – Immensa, a leading additive manufacturing and digital warehousing company in the MENA region, inaugurated a $15 million new facility in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam as part of its regional expansion plans.

The new advanced manufacturing establishment spans 1,500 square metres, being an addition to the Saudi firm’s operations in Dubai and Kuwait. Meanwhile, the centre will serve regional markets like Qatar and Bahrain.

Dammam facility, which aligns with the National Industrial Strategy, is considered the first private sector industrial grade additive manufacturing centre in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

It will further be an important enabler in shifting Saudi Arabia’s local manufacturing base from traditionally low-value product output using conventional manufacturing to high-value production.

Chairman of Immensa, Ali Abdulaziz Alturki, said: “Immensa exists to localise the production and supply of spare parts across various critical industries.”

Alturki elaborated: “This new facility marks the expansion of our efforts to onshore production to help industries reinforce and decarbonise their value chains. Additive manufacturing today is a firmly established process, and we are harnessing the power of 3D printing to support local industries, economic growth and sustainability.”

The new industrial building features General Electric Additive 3D printers, which include the region’s largest metal laser melting machine for the toolless manufacture of complex parts.

The official added: “Immensa has ambitious expansion plans, which are underpinned by local talent and engineers.”

He concluded: “We will continue empowering the industrial ecosystem to ensure not only that we are a major player in this field, but also that Saudi Arabia and the wider region lead in local on-demand, advanced manufacturing.”

