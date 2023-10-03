Jazan: The Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries has marked a significant milestone with the departure of its inaugural ship, bound for New Orleans, United States.

This vessel is laden with 37,000 tons of iron steel foundry product (Pig iron), representing the first-ever production of this commodity within the Kingdom.

The iron quantities were manufactured at the Advanced Smelting Industries Company (ASIC) located in the city.



The city's port boasts extensive capabilities and advanced logistical transportation services, making it a crucial hub for trade exchanges in Saudi Arabia.

Positioned as one of the region's newest ports, it sits along the international trade route through the Red Sea, in close proximity to the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, African nations, and the maritime Silk Road.

Consequently, the port serves as a vital gateway for the southern regions and neighboring African countries.