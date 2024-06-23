Japan’s Itochu Corporation and Abu Dhabi-listed Emirates Steel Arkan will begin a feasibility study to develop a new low-carbon iron processing plant in Abu Dhabi, according to Nikkei Asia newspaper.

The new plant will be built in collaboration with Japan’s JFE Steel and will produce around 2.5 million metric tonnes of reduced iron from 2027 onward, the report said.

High-grade iron ore from Brazil will be supplied to the UAE plant for processing into reduced iron, which will be imported to Japan.

The iron ore supplier will be CSN Mineracao, a Brazilian company in which Itochu has a stake, the newspaper said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

