Group Amana, a regional leader in design-build construction, has announced that it has delivered its first-ever vertical farm in the region, which will boost long-term food security and self-sufficiency in the UAE.

The high-tech hydroponic facility in Dubai South was constructed by Amana Contracting in collaboration with Crop One Holdings and Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC). The $40-million Bustanica hydroponic farm spans 330,000 sq ft near Dubai World Central and will produce more than a million kilogrammes of high-quality leafy greens with 95 per cent less water than conventional farming and will boost the UAE’s food security.

Joe Labaky, General Manager of UAE and Emerging Markets, Amana Contracting, said: “Amana continues to push the boundaries of innovation using the latest building techniques. Being a part of a revolutionary project in the UAE’s agriculture industry to ensure long-term food security and strengthen national resilience is a great privilege for the Amana team.”

To construct the world’s largest vertical farm, Amana said brought in the best and latest innovations in building and construction. The construction leader executed and installed specialised systems to ensure maximum sustainability and environmental conservation. The project was completed on time, by leveraging advanced to maximise output on site, said Amana in a statement.

Amana Contracting delivered the project while adhering to the highest quality and safety norms, using off-site construction techniques. It executed and installed specialised systems throughout the project, such as LED lights in the grow room and germination room, grow fans, grow room controls, pack house equipment, grow kit, racking, nutrient dosing systems, and germination room equipment, among other facilities.

Amana leveraged BIM technology to develop all the workshop drawings and executed MEP using offsite construction. Given that modular techniques are more efficient, leaner and result in less waste production, Amana ensured that the project was executed in the most sustainable way possible, achieving a milestone of 1+ million work hours without any LTI at the project, said the statement.

Last month, Group Amana revealed its revitalised brand identity. Now organised into three verticals: Construct, Manufacture and Enhance, the transformation reflects the group’s offerings for an evolving business landscape and the drive to build cleaner, greener, and smarter. Amana has built a formidable reputation over three decades of operations in the region, with its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and digitalisation.

