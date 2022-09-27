GMG, a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading brands across sports, food, and health sectors, has inaugurated the world’s second largest fully automated Himalayan pink salt manufacturing facility by capacity in the UAE under its GMG Food division.

Located in Mina, Jebel Ali, Dubai, the facility has a capacity of 70,000 metric tons and can produce 200,000 kg of high-quality Himalayan pink salt per day.

According to Maximize Market Research, the global Himalayan pink salt market was valued at $10.63 billion in 2020. The industry is projected to grow at 4.2% from 2021-2027 to touch nearly $14.18 billion.

GMG Food is committed to supporting the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the Food Tech Valley initiative by developing a comprehensive ecosystem that includes sustainable food production with innovative technologies and fast-track local production, the company said.

The company is already working towards building specialised production lines for herbs and spices and aims to complete this by the first quarter of 2023.

Mohammad A Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, said: “This is a proud moment for us at GMG, as we open the world’s second largest Himalayan pink salt manufacturing facility by capacity in the UAE and introduce our latest brand, Sapora. As a global well-being company with strong roots in the UAE, GMG is honored to contribute to the country’s national food ambitions while representing the UAE in the global food processing industry.

“This is only the beginning, as we set another benchmark for food manufacturing systems in the region. The opening of this facility will help put GMG on the global map of food manufacturing and set us up to expand to global markets in the near future,” Baker added.

The GMG Food division is a food manufacturer and brand creator that adds value to the UAE’s economy by producing locally and supplying its customers with fresh and nutritious food through two home-grown brands – Farm Fresh, Klassic and now Sapora. With the addition of the Himalayan pink salt facility, GMG’s food manufacturing business now boasts six state-of-the-art factories supported by an R&D kitchen and food laboratory. These facilities cover six product lines: meat, seafood, Himalayan pink salt, herbs and spices, cold cuts, and butchery and marination.

