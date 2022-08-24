Cairo – The Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, witnessed the signing ceremony of a contract covering the manufacture and import of 320 new air-conditioned metro cars (40 trains) for the second and third metro lines.

The contract was signed between Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) and a consortium of South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem and Egypt's National Egyptian Railway Industries Co. (NERIC) at the government’s headquarters in New Alamein city, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony was attended by Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala Elsaid, Minister of Transport, Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of International Cooperation, Rania El- Mashat, Minister of Trade and Industry, Ahmed Samir, and South Korea’s Ambassador to Cairo.

In this respect, Madbouly reiterated that this contract signing is a pivotal step to implementing the directives of Egypt’s President, Abdelfattah El-Sisi, to localise heavy industries in Egypt as per the latest trends and in line with international standards.

For his part, El-Wazir noted that the deal is a continuation of the fruitful cooperation with the South Korean firm, which had previously delivered 20 air-conditioned trains for the first metro line and six trains for the second metro line, all entered service. In addition, it delivered 22 trains for the third line out of a total of 32 trains.

El-Wazir further revealed that additional trains are set to be delivered this year in collaboration with SEMAF.

