China's first domestically built luxury cruise ship, Adora Magic City, has completed its second and final sea trials after six days and 1,600 nautical miles at sea.

The ship, built by the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), passed all tests and is now ready for operation, according to ShanghaiEye report.

The sea trials involved 1,339 participants, including 102 engineers from 12 different countries. The trials were record-breaking, highlighting China's efforts to become a significant player in the global shipbuilding industry.

A total of 88 test projects were conducted, thoroughly verifying the ship's manoeuvrability, automation level, navigation safety and comfort, and emission standards. The test results showed that all performance indicators of the cruise ship complied with relevant laws and regulations and met the contract's requirements and technical specifications, said the report.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).