Concrete element manufacturer Consolis Parma and material technology company Betolar have conducted an extensive testing programme for research and development of low-carbon hollow-core slabs.

The development project is now entering the production phase. YIT, the largest Finnish construction company, is interested in testing the new slabs.

Using the Geoprime solution by Betolar, it is possible to achieve up to 75% lower emissions than standard precast hollow-core slabs.

New alternative

"Stricter carbon emission regulations require more sustainable solutions from the construction and concrete industry. Now, together with Consolis Parma, we are introducing a new alternative," says Janne Rauramo, EVP, Strategic Partnerships at Betolar.

The research and testing phase of the development collaboration between Consolis Parma and Betolar has included extensive laboratory experiments conducted at both Betolar and Consolis' material development center in Rusko.

Industrial-scale production testing has been carried out at Parma's Hyrylä factory. The test castings have undergone comprehensive full-scale initial testing with various cross-sections, adhering to standard requirements.

Production tests

"In collaboration with Betolar, we have carried out several industrial-scale production tests using different types of hollow-core slabs. The tests have validated the production potential of manufacturing hollow-core slabs with extremely low cement quantities. The test results are so promising that it is entirely feasible to produce such a structural product almost entirely without cement," says Hannu Tuukkala, CEO of Consolis Parma.

The low-carbon hollow-core slab development program is now transitioning from the laboratory and factory testing phase to piloting low-carbon hollow-core slabs in real test sites.

"This is the first time our Geoprime solution is being used for structural purposes. After the pilot phase, we have great potential to scale the solution across the entire Consolis group," says Rauramo.

In terms of environmental responsibility, Parma aims to halve its emissions by 2035. In the first two years of measurement, the company’s specific emissions have been reduced by ten percent. The main drivers for reducing emissions are the increased use of low-carbon concrete elements and circular economy practices.

Cement industry

"Radically reducing the climate impact is a shared responsibility of the entire construction industry in order to achieve Finland's carbon neutrality target. The cement industry is doing good work to reduce emissions, but we cannot simply wait for solutions like carbon capture and storage. According to our strategy, climate-related issues are at the forefront of our development, and we actively seek new avenues to address these challenges," says Tuukkala.

The Parma Concrete Care sustainability programme covers the entire value chain of sustainable concrete construction, including innovative manufacturing technologies and low-carbon products, as well as social and economic responsibility. Parma's low-carbon products have third-party-verified Environmental Statements and are certified under the Consolis group's Green Spine Line.

The development partnership with Betolar brings new opportunities for producing Parma's low-carbon products, as the successful testing of Betolar's Geoprime solution for hollow-core slab manufacturing has taken place.

"With the European green agenda and tightening carbon emission regulations, the construction and concrete industry must seek sustainable alternatives in their production processes. The development collaboration with Parma, which has set ambitious goals, has been determined and inspiring," adds Rauramo.

Genuine change

"In Finland, our collaboration with Betolar is an excellent example of how the keys to climate solutions are already in our hands today. Genuine change also requires customers like YIT who are willing to embrace our new solutions without prejudice. I strongly believe that with courage and collaboration, we can solve the environmental challenges of our industry ahead of time," says Mikael Stöhr, CEO of the Consolis Group.

YIT shows strong green light

YIT, the largest construction company in Finland, is interested in testing the new, even lower-carbon hollow-core slabs.

"We welcome with great pleasure and interest the news about the results of the development work done by Parma and Betolar. The deliveries of Parma's low-carbon hollow-core slabs to our ongoing projects have proceeded smoothly, and we are very interested in testing the even lower-carbon alternative resulting from this development work in practice," says Antti Inkilä, EVP, Housing at YIT.

YIT took a significant step towards low-carbon construction by starting to use Parma's low-carbon hollow-core slabs based on the Parma Green technology in its residential production at the end of last year.

"We build sustainable homes and living environments. As part of our strategy, we are committed to reducing both our own emissions and those of our value chain according to the Science Based Targets initiative. We continuously seek new ways to decrease the climate impact of construction," says Inkilä.

