Bentley Motors has announced the arrival in the Middle East of its flagship model, the Bentayga Mulliner, the ultimate expression of the world’s most luxurious SUV. The Bentayga Mulliner was unveiled by Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, Adrian Hallmark, to VIPs at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

The pinnacle of the Bentley range, the Bentayga Mulliner was presented in captivating Tanzanite Purple, a colour that encapsulates the essence of prestige. The new model injects a new level of modern craftsmanship to the already potent combination of supercar performance, go-anywhere ability, driving dynamics and limousine ride experience.

Mulliner operates as Bentley’s bespoke commissioning division, and each Bentayga Mulliner has been meticulously crafted by the team to offer unique design features both inside and out, creating a visual masterpiece. Nowhere is this more appreciated than in the Middle East, where customers spend more customising their cars than anywhere else in the world.

Crafted meticulously

On display alongside the Bentayga Mulliner at the exclusive launch event at Atlantis The Royal was an example of the coachbuilt Batur by Mulliner. Crafted meticulously by hand in the Mulliner workshops, only 18 Batur customer cars will be produced, equipped with the very engine that drove the Continental GT to its remarkable success. As the final model to use the renowned and powerful W12 engine, the Batur marks a significant milestone as Bentley steers towards a future of complete electrification.

Hallmark commented: "With the original Bentayga, Bentley created the luxury SUV sector. Since then, we have continued to build on the success of this ground-breaking model, and this unwavering focus on maintaining our position at the top of this sector has resulted in the creation of the Bentayga Mulliner, the world’s most luxurious SUV to date.”

Richard Leopold, Regional Director of Bentley UK, Middle East, India, and Africa, said: "The Bentayga Mulliner is a significant new model for the UAE. Our customers in the Emirates naturally migrate to our pinnacle models, so we’re confident that the Bentayga Mulliner with its more spacious cabin, beautifully hand-crafted interior, advanced technologies and striking design will resonate firmly with them.”

4.0-litre V8 engine

Equipped with Bentley’s potent 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft (770 Nm) 4.0-litre V8 engine, the Bentayga Mulliner combines limousine comfort with exceptional performance – a 180 mph (290 km/h) top speed and 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds (100 km/h in 4.6 seconds). A chassis that features Bentley Dynamic Ride, rear wheel steering, and three-chamber air springs endows this flagship SUV with exceptional on-the-road performance, ride and handling.

The exterior design of the Bentayga Mulliner features elegant lines and distinctive Mulliner touches, including exclusive 22-inch wheels available in polished or grey painted and polished finishes. These wheels feature self-levelling wheel caps, which remain upright as they rotate. The iconic Double Diamond front grille and chrome front lower grille are complemented by Mulliner wing vents. Additionally, two-tone mirror caps in Satin Silver and body colour add a further touch of sophistication.

With a 180 mm wheelbase extension, the Bentayga Mulliner offers even greater rear cabin space. The interior offers a choice between 4+1 or 4-seat configurations, while the Bentley Airline Seat specification - the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car - ensures unparalleled comfort for all occupants as standard. Yet even with the extended wheelbase, the Bentayga Mulliner retains the same exceptional levels of agility and manoeuvrability as the original model.

The arrival of the Bentayga Mulliner underscores Bentley's commitment to elevating the standards of luxury mobility in the region.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).