The Kingdom of Bahrain will turn into a 'sparkling destination' for five days this November when Jewellery Arabia, the region’s top jewellery and watch event, opens its doors featuring top global brands from 30 countries as well as luxury aficionados.

The event, being held under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will kick off at Exhibition World Bahrain, in Sakhir from November 14 to 18.

Organised by Informa Markets, Jewellery Arabia is the region’s most anticipated jewellery and watch events, this edition will be featured in 5 exclusive halls, to enhance the experience of both vendors and visitors.

Bringing together 650 jewellery brands from 30 countries, the event forms a dazzling 5-day display of classic and contemporary designs, a huge range of finished jewellery, timepieces, precious gems, clocks, fine writing instruments, luxury accessories and much more from around the globe.

Renowned watch and jewellery houses will be making a return appearance at Jewellery Arabia 2023, including leading brands such as Asia Jewellers, Bahrain Jewellery Centre, and many others. These high-profile international exhibitors use the event as a platform to showcase exclusive collections and limited-edition pieces to the Middle East buyers ‘market.

The 31st edition of Jewellery Arabia also sees a 20% surge in the participation of new brands, amongst which Jawhara Jewellery W.L.L and many more.

The global market size was valued at $340.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound of annual growth rate by 5.23% (CAGR 2023-2026).

As in the past years, the kingdom will transform into a sparkling destination, attracting visitors and luxury aficionados from all over the world, said a top official.

"As we look to the future, the global market size was valued at $340.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound of annual growth rate by 5.23% (CAGR 2023-2026)," remarked Mohammed Ebrahim, Informa Markets Exhibition Director.

"It is more important than ever that jewellers are attuned to changing consumer preferences, and successful exhibitions such as Jewellery Arabia play a vital role in ensuring their commercial success," he noted.

"Jewellery Arabia aims to strengthen the national economy and industry in the region. With a long history of providing shoppers with access to luxury jewellery brands that are not available in the local retail market," stated Ebrahim.

"This, combined with the careful selection of brands that meet the taste of all clients, has made Jewellery Arabia's presence inevitable," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).