The 16th International Trade Show for Plastics, Recycling, Petrochemicals, Packaging & Rubber Industry (ArabPlast 2023) concluded today, recording US$88 million worth of agreements signed by petrochemical companies to establish projects that drive the production of eco-friendly raw materials, and support sustainability goals.

Held at Dubai World Trade Centre, from 13th to 15th December, ArabPlast 2023 saw a turnout of over 30,000 visitors and industry experts and specialists. According to the latest projections, plastic recycling in the Middle East is expected to see a 9.3-percent increase by 2026.

The largest of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, the event saw the participation of over 750 international companies specialised in the petrochemicals and plastics fields.