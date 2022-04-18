The world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) has won the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Gold Medal Award for the ninth consecutive year for being outstanding in Health and Safety in 2021.

Commenting on this achievement, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali stated: “Alba’s strong safety culture has been nurtured over 50+ years of dedication, and by empowering our employees and contractors’ personnel at every level of the organisation.

“Capitalising on our motto ‘Safety First, Safety Always, Safety At All Times’, has led us to achieve to-date more than 24 million safe working hours.

“And going into the 10th year in a row, we aspire to raise the bar to land the RoSPA’s President Award which is presented to organisations that have achieved 10-14 consecutive Gold Awards.”

Companies receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world leaders in Health and Safety practices. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants compete to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running H&S industry awards.

