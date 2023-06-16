The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and global automotive supplier Valeo have joined forces to design and manufacture electric and autonomous driving car components in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership aims to strengthen the industrial solutions development community as well as cooperate with the local electric vehicle startup companies, according to a statement.

The agreement is expected to contribute to the development of transport industries, which is one of the subsectors targeted by Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) and its initiatives, including Industry 4.0’s innovative technologies to drive Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a smart, circular, and sustainable economy.

Arafat Al Yafei, Executive Director of Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), said: "This cooperation to develop smart mobility and set up a technology hub for electric, autonomous car components in Abu Dhabi is in line with our initiatives to ensure that growth, sustainability, and advanced technologies go hand in hand in all aspects of our socio-economic development”.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)