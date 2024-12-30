Egypt - Al Ahly Capital Holding, the investment arm of the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), has acquired an additional 93.1 million shares—representing 46.55% of Easy Lease’s capital—from El Sewedy Capital Holding.

This acquisition significantly strengthens Al Ahly Capital’s ownership in Easy Lease, raising its total stake to 97.55%. The move is part of a broader strategy to expand Easy Lease’s financing portfolio and introduce new financial services to the market.

This deal follows a previous acquisition in April 2024, when Al Ahly Capital first acquired a 51% stake in Easy Lease. The latest transaction was completed after securing all necessary institutional and regulatory approvals.

Mohamed El Etreby, CEO of the National Bank of Egypt, emphasized that the acquisition aligns with Al Ahly Capital’s vision to diversify and strengthen its investments in Egypt’s growing non-banking financial services sector. “This supplementary acquisition reinforces our commitment to the financial leasing sector and demonstrates our belief in the sector’s potential to support businesses across multiple industries,” El Etreby stated.

He also highlighted the company’s focus on leveraging technology, particularly through Easy Lease’s new digital platform for corporate finance. “We are proud to support Easy Lease in its mission to provide innovative financial solutions, including its expansion into digital services through its newly launched application,” he added.

El Etreby praised the efforts of Easy Lease’s management, noting the company’s diversified financing portfolio and its solid position for future growth. “Easy Lease’s ability to adapt and diversify its services is a key reason for its promising prospects in the non-banking financial sector,” he remarked.

Strategic Expansion and Future Prospects

Karim Saada, Managing Director and CEO of Al Ahly Capital, highlighted that the acquisition marks a key milestone in the company’s strategy to boost its lending activities and strengthen its presence within Egypt’s non-banking financial sector. “Easy Lease’s experienced management team and robust infrastructure provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth and innovation, especially in the financial leasing and factoring sectors,” said Saada.

He added that this acquisition not only reinforces Easy Lease’s market leadership but also enables the company to enhance its services, positioning it as a trailblazer in Egypt’s financial services landscape. The company’s rapid growth in both leasing and factoring activities underscores its ability to meet the evolving demands of businesses in Egypt.

El Etreby expressed confidence in Al Ahly Capital’s ability to drive further diversification and expansion. “We are committed to not just increasing financing activity but also pursuing strategic acquisitions that will enhance the company’s market share and position in the industry,” he said.

The management team of Easy Lease is prepared with a clear and ambitious plan for geographical expansion, which aligns with Al Ahly Capital Holding’s broader goal to transform Easy Lease into a leading integrated financial institution in Egypt.

Al Tamimi & Co. acted as the legal advisor for the deal, while Al Ahly Pharos for Promotion and Underwriting served as the exclusive financial advisor. Al Ahly Pharos for Securities Brokerage acted as the exclusive broker for the transaction.

With this acquisition, Al Ahly Capital continues to solidify its position as a key player in Egypt’s financial sector, underscoring its commitment to growth, innovation, and diversification within the non-banking financial services industry.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

