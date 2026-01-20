Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, today announced the acquisition of the five-star Jumeirah Mallorca in Spain.

The property, which has been successfully operated under Jumeirah for several years, will continue to be managed by Jumeirah, Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company.

Jumeirah Mallorca is a world-class luxury retreat featuring 121 rooms, situated on the northwest coast of Mallorca. Offering panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the UNESCO-listed Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, the property has received the prestigious LEED Platinum certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and environmental performance.

Dubai Holding plans to invest in further enhancing the product offering at the property with the ambition of positioning the asset as one of Jumeirah’s flagship destinations in the wider Mediterranean region.

The acquisition reflects Dubai Holding’s strategy of investing in high-quality assets across key international markets, supporting the Group’s long-term vision of building a diversified and resilient global portfolio.

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding, said, “This acquisition represents a strategic addition to our growing global hospitality portfolio and underscores our commitment to invest in high-quality assets that enhance long-term value for Dubai Holding. Jumeirah Mallorca embodies the exceptional standards and guest experience associated with both Dubai Holding Hospitality and Jumeirah. As we continue to expand our footprint in world-class destinations, we remain focused on optimising performance across our portfolio and creating sustainable value through disciplined growth.”

Dubai Holding Hospitality’s latest acquisition in Mallorca expands its ownership portfolio to 34 hotels and resorts, including five Jumeirah hotels across Europe. The company’s portfolio encompasses a range of world-class hospitality brands, including Bvlgari Hotel Dubai, a distinguished F&B offering and its flagship homegrown luxury hotel company, Jumeirah, which operates 29 renowned properties across key global destinations.

The acquisition further strengthens Jumeirah’s presence in Europe’s leading leisure destinations and supports its long-term vision to become the world’s most influential hospitality brand. With established properties in London and Capri, and the forthcoming opening of Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva in Switzerland, the brand continues to expand its footprint in major gateway cities and resort locations, reinforcing its position as a leader in luxury hospitality.