Black Hills Corp and NorthWestern Energy Group have announced that their boards have approved a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock, tax-free merger.

The merger will create a premier regional regulated electric and natural gas utility company with a pro forma market capitalization of approximately $7.8 billion and a combined enterprise value of $15.4 billion, based on each company’s closing stock price as of August 18.

Black Hills President and CEO, Linn Evans said: “We are excited to bring our two highly complementary companies together to create significant long-term value for customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve. Our future success will be driven equally by the people, assets, and capabilities of both organisations. The combined company will have greater scale and financial strength to consistently deliver for customers across our service territories and invest at the pace and scale that today’s energy transformation demands. Our vision is to be the energy partner of choice for our customers, communities, and investors, and this merger will accelerate our ability to achieve this goal.”

NorthWestern Energy President and CEO, Brian Bird said: “Our merger with Black Hills will create a premier regional regulated utility company with a larger, more resilient platform consistent with mid-cap peers. Together, we will be better positioned to meet rising demand, accelerate investment in energy and grid infrastructure, and support customers and communities through a rapidly evolving energy landscape. NorthWestern and Black Hills are best-in-class operators, and we are confident that our closely aligned cultures and skilled workforces will enable us to successfully bring the companies together. We will remain a trusted energy partner to our customers and look forward to building a brighter future for the people, businesses, and communities we are privileged to serve.”

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the agreement, NorthWestern shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.98 shares of Black Hills for each share of NorthWestern they own at the close of the transaction. The exchange ratio implies an approximately 4% premium based on the volume weighted average price of each company’s common stock since Black Hills and NorthWestern began discussing transaction terms in March 2025. Black Hills shareholders will continue to hold the same number of shares of the combined company that they hold of Black Hills immediately prior to the closing of the transaction. Upon completion of the merger, Black Hills shareholders will own approximately 56% and NorthWestern shareholders will own approximately 44% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. - OGN/TradeArabia News Service

