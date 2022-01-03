DAMMAM — Aiming to boost its online shopping business across the Kingdom, LuLu Group, the region’s top retailer, launched its exclusive fulfillment centre in Khalidiya, Dammam.



The state-of-the-art logistics centre with a total built-up area of 30,000 square feet will house top-rated facilities and smart warehousing technologies that organise and store all product categories, from fresh and frozen foods to other non-grocery products.



The fulfillment center was inaugurated by Mr. Anwar Abdullah Al - Mulaifi and Mr. Abdullah Al- Qahtani in the presence of Mr. Abdul Basheer, Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarkets Eastern Province.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shehim Mohammed, Director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, said: “We are proud to launch the fifth fulfillment centre of the Group across the GCC and second in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This new logistics hub will definitely strengthen our regional operations with safe, convenient, and faster service in organising orders and getting it delivered to our customers’ doorsteps. Our aim is to reach our online shoppers at the quickest possible time with the freshest quality of products. All our vehicles are custom-made to preserve the freshness as well as to maintain world-class hygiene and food safety standards.”



This fulfillment centre has world-class freezer and chiller facilities for temperature-controlled products and in-house food preparation amenities for safe and hygienic food handling, along with a dedicated pool of vehicles for regional deliveries.