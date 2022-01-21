Lebanon's draft budget for 2022 includes an advance for the state-owned power company of up to a maximum of 5.25 trillion Lebanese pounds, according to a copy of the draft seen by Reuters.

The advance to be used by Electricity of Lebanon to pay off a fuel purchase deficit, interest and loans instalments.

Lebanon is mired in a financial crisis that left the country struggling to find enough foreign exchange to pay for fuel and can only now delivers a few hours a day of electricity at best.

