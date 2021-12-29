Kuwait-based United Real Estate Company has completed the work on a key solar power plant, located within Abdali Mall, an upscale retail and entertainment hub in Jordanian capital Amman, in collaboration with Alternative Energy Projects Company (AEPCo), a member of Kipco Group.

Located in the heart of Amman, Abdali Mall is a first of its kind facility that utilizes eco-friendly technologies, designed with open-air features that facilitates natural air-flow circulation and the warmth of sun rays. The retail hub also boasts a 227,000 sq m area of modern and refined architectural space.

As part of the malls long-term sustainability program, AEPCo worked closely with Abdali Malls team to kick off the project in late 2018.

The solar power plant aims to optimize and decarbonize the electrical energy consumption at the mall to reduce its operational cost, improve its carbon footprint, and increase its sustainability metrics.

A leading real estate developer in Kuwait and the Mena region, URC said it had, in collaboration with AEPCo, a member of the Kipco Group, already begun operations at the solar plant.

The projects initial phase involved the optimization of electricity consumption at the mall and its facilities. As a result, the combined capacity installed for the mall reached 2500 kWp, to cover most of its energy requirements for the next 20 years, it stated.

On the project completion, URC Vice Chairman and Group CEO Mazen Issam Hawwa said: "We are proud to have been part of bringing Abdali Malls solar panel plant to full operation."

"The initiative was driven by URCs human-centered approach which invests in efforts that mitigate climate change through zero-carbon renewable energy and help build a better sustainable future for Abdali Mall patrons and the community at large," he stated.

AEPCos CEO Dr Hassan Qasem said: "AEPCo is committed to deliver clean and sustainable energy to its clients. Our teams commitment and proficient management minimized the impact of execution during the COVID-19 pandemic lock down."

"The shift to a green economy and the integration of renewables is an important transaction that the world is heading towards. We foresee many other sectors moving to decarbonize their footprint and improve their operational costs by applying energy conservation and solar energy systems. This is where we add value through our experienced technical and financial teams," stated Qasem.