RIYADH: The Kuwait Gulf Oil Co. has signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabian Chevron Co. to export spare gas from the Wafra Joint Operations area.

Initially, the company exported 12 million cubic feet of surplus gas. It expects to reach around 40 to 50 million cubic feet in the next five months, and around 80 to 100 million in four years, KGOC’s deputy CEO, Mohammed Al Haimer, said.

In line with the Kuwait Environment Public Authority gas burning regulations, the parties agreed to develop short and long term operating plans to export gas surplus from the Wafra Joint Operations area to the KGOC refineries, KUNA reported.

This comes as part of KGOC’s efforts to achieve an optimal utilization of oil in the joint operations area, Kuwait News Agency reported, citing Al Haimer.

Covering an area of 5,000 square kilometres, the Wafra Joint Operations is located in the Partitioned Zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and is operated jointly by both companies.