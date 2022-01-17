ArabFinance: Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO) posted a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of 490.027 million for the nine-month period ended September 30th 2021, according to the companys financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Sunday.

It is worth noting that the companys consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for the January-September period of 2020 recorded EGP 383.66 million.

Net consolidated revenue reached EGP 6.52 billion at the end of September 2021, compared to EGP 5.62 billion in the first nine months of 2020.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company grew to EGP 173.46 million from EGP 152.01 million in Q3 2020.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, Juhayna has turned to losses in the nine-month period ended September 2021, with EGP 3.071 million, versus a net profit after tax of EGP 91.93 million in the year-ago period.

Moreover, the company suffered a net loss of EGP 1.21 million in Q3 2021, down from EGP 1.88 million in Q3 2020.

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is an Egypt-based company specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of dairy, juice, and cooking products.