MPs yesterday unanimously approved doubling the period for an expatriate employee to remain with his employer, from a year to two years.

The government was forced to draft the amendment to the 2006 Labour Market Regulatory Law as a legislation after MPs passed the proposed changes last year.

The new mobility (local transfer) rule will now be reviewed by the Shura Council and, if approved, it would be referred for ratification to His Majesty King Hamad.

The Labour and Social Development Ministry, the Labour Market Regulatory Authority and two trade union federations had objected to the move, calling it unfair.

However, the Bahrain Chamber had backed the plan, while the National Institute for Human Rights suggested trimming the term to two years instead of the original three demanded.

Meanwhile, responding to a question by MP Masooma Abdulrahim, Labour and Social Development Minister Jameel Humaidan said doubling the disability allowance from BD100 to BD200 would be debated by MPs, the Shura Council and the government.

He also responded to a question by MP Yousif Zainal on insurance against unemployment allowances.

MPs debated 38 government replies to their proposals submitted last year.

The topics involve proposals to suspend in-person attendance in schools and revert to online education should there be a spike in Covid-19 cases, imposing a curfew, establishing a suicide hotline, cleaning up Tubli Bay, having mobile vehicles for blood donations, launching a national campaign to honour volunteers during the pandemic as well as a danger allowance and bonus for frontliners.

An urgent proposal to issue a statement on the anniversary of the establishment of the National Guards which falls on Friday was approved.

Speaker Fouzia Zainal was deputised to issue the statement.

