Kuwait-based low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has announced the launch of its operations at the VIV Terminal at Kuwait International Airport.

The VIV, which is being operated by Jazeera Airways, is the first private terminal experience in Kuwait offering privacy and exclusivity in a luxury setting when departing and arriving.

Services are presently available for departing and arriving passengers travelling on airlines operating from Terminals 1 and 5 and for general aviation and private jets. It will be made available to those travelling from other terminals at a later stage.

The VIV Terminal enables passengers to benefit from a private check-in reception and handling services, gourmet la carte meals, private customs and immigration area, luxury amenities, and chauffeured transportation to and from the aircraft in a BMW 7 series limousine. The VIV facility comprises two private suites and a large lounge, it stated.

On the launch of operations, General Manager, Laila Al Mukhtar said: "The VIV Terminal is the perfect start and end to a business trip or holiday getaway. We make the travel journey easier and faster by ensuring that all airport procedures are taken care of without having to go to any public terminal. Our guests will appreciate the privacy and safety this service provides."

"The VIV Terminal staff take care of checking in guests, collecting their baggage and catering to their needs while they wait to depart. As well as food and beverages we offer exclusive products from duty free brought to the lounge," noted Al Mukhtar.

"When arriving in Kuwait, guests are greeted at the aircraft and chauffeured to the Terminal where they can relax while waiting for their baggage to be collected. Our guests bypass all waiting lines while enjoying the luxury design and amenities of the VIV Terminal," he added.

The VIV Terminal services require reservation 24 hours before the time of departure or arrival of passengers flights and can be made through its website.-TradeArabia News Service