Riyadh – Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) unveiled its investment in Jadwa GCC Private Equity Fund 1, a private equity fund managed by Jadwa Investment, according to a recent press release.

The fund, which aims to raise SAR 1.50 billion with a hard-cap of SAR 2 billion, is Jadwa's first regional blind-pool private equity fund.

It will be investing in a cross-sectorial set of high-potential private equity opportunities across Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member at SVC, commented: "Our investment in the private equity fund by Jadwa is aligned with SVC's strategy of supporting the evolving private equity ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.”

“This investment will stimulate and sustain funding for high-potential companies in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the economic diversification objectives of Saudi Vision 2030,” Koshak added.

Tariq Al Sudairy, Managing Director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, said: "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to identifying and nurturing high-potential companies across the GCC, with the goal of creating long-term value for our clients."

Established in 2018, SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-Seed to pre-IPO through both fund investments and direct investments in startups and SMEs.

Founded in 2018, SVC is a subsidiary of the SME Bank and a part of the National Development Fund. It recently committed an investment in MEVP’s $150 million fund to support technology startups with high growth potential that will foster Saudi Arabia's economy.

SVC also announced an investment in Raed III L.P. to back the growth of promising startups across Saudi Arabia and the MENA region,

Meanwhile, Jadwa Investment is a leading investment management and advisory firm in the Middle East with over SAR 90 billion in assets under management (AUM) and advisement.

