The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has attracted total investments amounting to $793.8 million from 18 Turkish companies until July 2025, as per a statement.

The companies operate in various sectors, most notably textiles, ready-made garments, and healthcare products.

Of these companies, 10 invested a total of $508 million in the Sokhna Integrated Zone.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight firms invested $285.8 million in Qantara West.

This comes as part of the SCZone's plan to attract foreign investment in priority sectors as a promising industrial hub.

