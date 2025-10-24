Riyadh - Saudi AI startup TabSense has raised $5 million in a funding round to launch the first AI Agentic Point of Sale (PoS) system for multi-branch and franchise restaurants and cafés.

Led by Jasoor Ventures, the funds will boost product innovation, expand regional sales, and grow engineering and AI teams, according to a press release.

Mohammed Jaber, Co-Founder of TabSense, said: “We built TabSense to give restaurant operators more than just a PoS; we built an intelligent teammate.”

"Our AI agents handle the complex, time-consuming aspects of management, from menu optimisation and product recommendations to understanding customer behavior, allowing owners to focus on growth and quality," he added.

Sara Ebeid, Investment Manager at Jasoor Ventures, commented: "TabSense stands at the forefront of AI-powered transformation in hospitality, reshaping how the industry operates and engages with customers."

Founded in 2024, TabSense replaces PoS systems with AI agents that automate operations and deliver real-time insights.

The company currently serves restaurants and cafés across Saudi Arabia and Jordan, with plans to expand regionally and internationally.

With more than 1,000 clients, partnerships with STC and Zain, and integrations with major banks, TabSense is gearing up for rapid MENA expansion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

