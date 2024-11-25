Bahrain aims to become a hub for high profile investments in key industries as the kingdom’s welcoming and renowned business friendly attributes continue to gain international coverage.

Bahrain is positioning itself as a ‘premier destination’ for attracting companies in sectors such as foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals, garments and supporting industries, following a new proposal approved unanimously by the Muharraq Municipal Council.

Presented by council chairman Abdulaziz Al Naar, the initiative focuses on establishing high-quality industrial zones in the governorate. The proposal aims to develop industrial areas that meet the highest international standards, providing the necessary infrastructure, regulatory support and investor-friendly policies to attract global and regional players.

“These zones could cater to sectors critical to Bahrain’s economic diversification plans,” said Mr Al Naar and he pointed out the potential.

Foodstuffs: with growing regional demand for high-quality food products, Bahrain seeks to become a manufacturing and export hub for innovative and sustainable food solutions.

Pharmaceuticals: the proposal emphasises establishing pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities that can meet the region’s healthcare demands while fostering innovation in medicine production.

Garments: targeting high-end fashion and textile industries, Bahrain aims to promote quality over quantity, creating an ecosystem for luxury garment production.

“Support Industries: the industrial zones will also focus on ancillary industries, such as packaging, logistics, and technology services, to ensure a seamless supply chain, ” Mr Al Naar added, highlighting Muharraq Governorate’s strategic location and its potential to attract investors.

“With proximity to Bahrain International Airport, key seaports and major highways, the governorate is ideally positioned to serve as a regional hub for industrial and commercial activities,” he stressed.

“The initiative aligns with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which emphasises economic diversification, sustainable development and reducing reliance on oil revenues.

“High-profile investments in these targeted industries are expected to create jobs for Bahrainis, particularly in technical and skilled roles, encourage the transfer of advanced technologies to Bahrain, increase Bahrain’s export potential by focusing on quality products with global demand, and enhance Bahrain’s reputation as a centre for innovation and high-value manufacturing.”

The council will now collaborate with national authorities and private stakeholders to plan and implement the location for the industrial zones.

The conversations will cover essential elements such as securing land, ensuring access to utilities, and establishing more business-friendly policies to attract investors.

Mr Al Naar stressed that these zones will not only benefit the governorate but could also contribute to Bahrain’s broader economic ambitions.

“Our goal is to make Muharraq the go-to destination for quality investments that reflect Bahrain’s growing reputation as a sophisticated and progressive hub for business,” he stated.

“This initiative is a significant step toward enhancing Bahrain’s global competitiveness and fostering long-term economic growth.

“By focusing on high-profile quality investments in key industries, the Muharraq Governorate is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Bahrain’s industrial and commercial landscape.”

The proposal will be now forwarded to Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak to refer to Industry and Commerce Minister Abdullah Fakhro for review.

An industrial strategy aiming to create thousands of jobs and pump millions of dinars into Bahrain’s economy was launched in January 2022.

The ambitious 2022-2026 initiative revolves around five main points: strengthening national industries, investing in infrastructure, improving investor experience, guiding Bahrainis professionally, and updating laws and legislation.

Around 6,000 new jobs will be created and at least BD679 million is expected to be injected into the national economy during the period.

The blueprint focuses on launching a programme to increase the value of major purchases from local factories, and providing incubation schemes for small and medium industries to encourage creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The strategy also involves expanding Export Bahrain solutions to provide services that will enhance the efficiency of supply chains; developing the ‘Made in Bahrain’ brand by increasing national products and encouraging cadres to join the industrial sector.

Besides the existing eight industrial areas in Bahrain, three new ones will be established which will be tailor-made to fit in with the objectives of the Economic Recovery Plan.

The move comes as The Times newspaper in the UK, nicknamed ‘The Thunderer’, highlighted the opportunities of doing business in Bahrain and the country’s ambitions in Friday’s edition.

