Marble Halal Capital, a leading provider of Shariah-compliant investment solutions has announced impressive performance of its funds for the year 2024.

The Marble Halal Commodities Fund (MHCF) achieved a remarkable growth rate of 35.60 percent as of December 31st, 2024, solidifying its position as a competitive player in the Nigerian Commodities market. This outstanding performance makes MHCF an attractive choice for investors seeking to ethically invest in the commodities sector.

In addition, the Marble Halal Fixed Income Fund (MHFIF), launched on August 28, 2023, delivered a return of 11.54 percent for the year 2024. As a low-risk investment solution, MHFIF prioritizes capital preservation and steady income, investing predominantly in Shariah-compliant fixed-income instruments such as Sukuk, non-interest commercial papers (NICPs), and ethical debt instruments.

“We are thrilled with the impressive performance of our funds in 2024. Our commitment to providing innovative, Shariah-compliant investment solutions has resonated with investors seeking ethical and competitive returns. We look forward to continuing to deliver value to our investors in the years to come,” says Marble Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Akeem Oyewale.

In Nigeria’s expanding market for ethical and Shariah-compliant investments, Marble Capital is making significant strides with two high-performing mutual funds, the Marble Halal Commodities Fund (MHCF) and the Marble Halal Fixed Income Fund (MHFIF).

Designed to align with ethical principles, these funds offer competitive returns and portfolio diversification for Nigerian investors seeking both growth and capital preservation within a values-driven investment framework.

Marble Halal Commodities Fund was launched on May 10, 2023, the first commodities mutual fund in Nigeria, providing investors with access to a diverse portfolio of Shariah-compliant instruments as it relates to commodities and commodities-linked instruments.

The funds are managed by experts with extensive experience in Nigeria’s capital and commodities markets. Marble Capital Limited funds investors benefit from professional oversight and structured risk management.

Commenting on the funds, the Head of Asset Management, Busola Kuku, explained that both funds are very accessible to a broad range of investors, given the minimum amount required.

“For instance, the marble halal commodities fund requires a minimum investment of N50,000, with N10,000 on subsequent subscriptions, making it accessible to a wide range of investors from retail to high-net-worth individuals.

“Similarly, entry into the Marble Halal Fixed Income Fund requires a minimum investment of N10,000, making it accessible to a broad range of investors. Despite its focus on preservation, the MHFIF remains a secure and ethical choice for risk-averse investors seeking income stability,” said Kuku.

She further explained that, “Both funds adhered strictly to Shariah principles, providing investors with peace of mind knowing their investments align with Islamic finance guidelines. The MHCF’s strong year-to-date growth of 25.60 percent makes it a competitive choice for growth-focused investors, while the MHFIF offers low-risk income stability.

