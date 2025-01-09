UAE – Mintiply Capital, a leading advisory and investment banking firm in the UAE, teamed up with US-based Fuel Venture Capital to support the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The exclusive partnership aligns with the UAE’s vision to reinforce a robust startup ecosystem and drive innovation, anchoring the nation’s position as a global hub for startups, according to a press release.

The two entities will harness the power of a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that targets high-potential startups across the GCC region and the UAE in particular.

The SPV will focus on early-stage companies to boost the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and promote sustainable economic growth.

Mintiply Capital’s investment strategy includes startup scaling, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and capital deployment in venture-backed companies.

Jeff Ransdell, Founding Partner at Fuel Venture Capital, commented: “Together, we are committed to fostering innovation, creating jobs, and supporting the UAE’s vision for a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Hasnae Taleb, Managing Partner at Mintiply Capital, said: “This collaboration not only accelerates the growth of high-potential companies but also contributes to the UAE’s long-term vision of economic diversification and sustainable development.”

