UAE – MENA-focused Shorooq entered into a partnership with South Korea’s Hanwha Life, a leading Korean life insurance company, according to a press release.

In line with its growth strategy, the financial group expanded into several overseas markets, including Vietnam and Indonesia, with its latest market being the US.

This partnership aligns with Shorooq’s objectives to bridge the investment gap between Asia and the Middle East, fueled by support from prestigious global investors and sovereign wealth funds, including the Korea Venture Investment Corporation (KVIC).

Moreover, the alliance will empower Shorooq to improve its financial services offerings while maintaining its core focus on high-impact investments in fintech, platforms, software, and deep tech.

The multi-dimensional investment firm has previously orchestrated key collaborations, including a $160 million startup fund between Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Minsik Shin, Chief Investment Officer of Hanwha Life, said: "We aim to unlock opportunities for entrepreneurs and strengthen the region's role as a pivotal player in the global financial ecosystem."

Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner at Shorooq, commented: “This partnership aligns with our vision of transforming the investment landscape by backing innovative companies that will shape the future of key industries in the region.”

