Wio Securities LLC, a digital investment platform, has announced a new collaboration between Wio Invest and Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based alternative investment manager, and ETF provider, to offer UAE investors automated and innovative investment options.

Through this collaboration, Wio Invest introduces recurring orders for Lunate Chimera ETFs, becoming the first broker in the UAE to provide this service. Recurring orders will enable users to automate weekly or monthly purchases of Lunate Chimera ETFs in UAE Dirhams at a predetermined investment amount, helping both seasoned and new investors to develop consistent investing habits and build long-term portfolios. Lunate’s Chimera ETF suite provides investors with access to a wide range of local, regional, and global markets.

“Our collaboration to introduce Lunate Chimera ETFs on Wio Invest marks a significant milestone in empowering UAE residents with diversified, innovative, and easy-to-use investment tools,” said Marwan Binhashim, General Manager of Wio Securities LLC. “The addition of recurring orders reflects our commitment to continuously enhance our simple and easy-to-use platform which equips investors of all levels with the resources to confidently grow their wealth.”

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said, “We are pleased to offer Wio clients seamless, digitally driven access to 17 Chimera exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed and traded on UAE stock markets. These ETFs provide exposure to 10 stock markets and 2 fixed-income products, all in UAE dirhams. This access to 7 emerging equity markets and 3 developed equity markets as well as fixed income, empowers investors to diversify their portfolios globally while investing in UAE dirhams. This initiative reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that enhance flexibility, accessibility, and access to global markets.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), added, "At ADX, we are committed to advancing the UAE’s capital markets by fostering innovation and collaboration that enhances investor opportunities. The partnership between Wio Invest and Lunate introduces an innovative solution, enabling automated portfolio building through recurring orders of Chimera ETFs. This initiative supports ADX’s mission to provide seamless access to diverse financial markets, empowering investors with consistent investment tools.”

Operating under a robust regulatory framework, Wio Invest is fully regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), ensuring that all transactions are secure. This commitment to investor protection is central to Wio Invest’s vision of being the UAE’s go-to platform for innovative and accessible investment solutions.