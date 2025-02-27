ABU DHABI: A top executive at Lulu Financial Holdings said the company serves over 2.5 million customers monthly across various countries worldwide and facilitates nearly $19 billion in annual transfers across its operational markets, led by the UAE, making it one of the strongest players in the cross-border payments sector in the region.

Adeeb Ahamed , Managing Director of Lulu Financial Holdings, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Investopia 2025, which opened today here, that the company, founded in 2008, has a strong presence in 10 countries, including all GCC states, as well as India, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

He highlighted that the company operates more than 370 branches worldwide, with 140 customer service centres in the UAE.

“Lulu Financial Holdings is integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain to enhance customer experience and streamline financial transactions,” he added.