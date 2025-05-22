Among these achievements, the company acted as financial advisor, institutional bookrunner, and joint underwriter for the IPO of Umm Al-Qura, with a total offering size of SR2 billion, which was oversubscribed 241 times.

The company also served as joint lead manager and joint bookrunner in the $1.25 billion sukuk issuance for the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), which was 8 times oversubscribed, receiving strong demand from international investors.

As part of its expansion into global debt markets, GIB Capital managed a $1.75 billion sukuk issuance for the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) as joint lead manager and joint bookrunner, with participation from a wide range of global investors.

GIB Capital also acted as joint lead manager and joint bookrunner for a $1 billion sukuk issuance by the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco), which attracted over $4 billion in orders.

In another notable transaction, the company served as joint lead manager in the $2 billion sukuk issuance by the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), which was oversubscribed more than six times, with active participation from international investors.

These transactions reflect GIB Capital’s ability to efficiently execute complex financial operations and reaffirm its role as a key partner in the development of capital markets and in enhancing their appeal to both local and global investors.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).