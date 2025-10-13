DUBAI - Funding raised by start-ups within Dubai’s leading entrepreneurship incubator, in5, has crossed AED9 billion since its inception, as enterprising talent and ventures grow within Dubai’s pro-innovation framework.

Announced during the 10th anniversary edition of Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest event for start-ups and investors taking place in Dubai Harbour on 12-15 October, the remarkable figure represents 14% growth over total funding raised as of October 2024, underscoring the role of in5’s nurturing ecosystem in accelerating entrepreneurship.

“The remarkable journey of in5’s start-ups past the AED9 billion funding mark indicates their profound impact on the innovation economy,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of in5. “Each success story within our ecosystem contributes to shaping a brighter global future from Dubai, in line with the overarching vision of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’. As we gather at Expand North Star 2025, we are committed to empowering the next wave of visionary entrepreneurs enriching tomorrow’s industries.”

in5 has nurtured more than 1,100 start-ups since its inception in 2013 by TECOM Group PJSC, the curator of 10 specialised business districts in Dubai. The incubator supports enterprises across four sector-specific verticals, including technology, media, design, and science. in5 Tech is housed at a dedicated centre at Dubai Internet City, while in5 Media and in5 Design are based at Dubai Production City and Dubai Design District (d3), respectively. in5 Science, launched in collaboration with Dubai Science Park, provides an enabling platform for future-focused science start-ups.

At Expand North Star 2025, in5 is showcasing its ecosystem members such as Bellboy, an AI-powered SaaS platform that automates hospitality services to enhance user experiences; Gainz, which connects retail investors and institutions with vetted debt financing opportunities; and MyGatePass, which is transforming visitor management through seamless UAE Pass integration.