Esterad Investment Company (Esterad) has announced the official launch of Esterad Capital, a newly established Category 3A asset management firm headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Esterad Capital aligns with Esterad’s growth strategy to expand its regional reach while maintaining strong governance and investment discipline.

Esterad Capital has been established as a regional investment platform, reinforcing Esterad’s commitment to building a stronger footprint in one of the region’s most dynamic financial hubs, said a statement.

The new DIFC office will serve as a gateway for strategic partnerships and will provide enhanced access to international capital markets and investment opportunities.

The launch marks a strategic milestone in Esterad’s regional expansion plans and its ambition to enhance its presence in key financial markets across the GCC, it stated.

"The launch of Esterad Capital marks a pivotal step in our growth journey and reflects our long-term vision to position Esterad as a leading regional investment platform," remarked Ahmed Abdulrahman, the Chief Executive Officer of Esterad and Chairman of Esterad Capital.

"DIFC provides a world-class regulatory and financial ecosystem, and this strategic expansion will enable us to work closely with a few select families and HNWIs, strengthen our relationships with international partners, and pursue new opportunities in private equity, real estate, and alternative investments in the UAE," he stated.

Abdulrahman pointed out that by leveraging DIFC’s robust legal and regulatory framework, coupled with its international connectivity, the company aims to enhance deal origination, accelerate capital deployment, and serve the investment requirements for strategic investors who can co-invest with Esterad.

Esterad Capital will focus on the origination, structuring, and management of investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and other strategic investments, in line with Esterad’s disciplined investment philosophy, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

