WASHINGTON: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will take part in a discussion on advances in artificial intelligence at a U.S.-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington on Wednesday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"This conversation will explore the emerging forces shaping the next wave of technological progress, highlighting the architectures, models, and investments powering a more intelligent and interconnected future," the document said.

The discussion will be moderated by Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications & information technology. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)