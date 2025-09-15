Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Sunday with Terje Pilskog, CEO of Norway’s Scatec, and Ko Renxian, founder of China’s Sungrow, along with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and senior ministers, to review cooperation plans in the renewable energy sector, the presidency announced.

Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy stated that President Al-Sisi welcomed the executives and praised the existing partnerships for enhancing foreign investment, generating job opportunities, and advancing Egypt’s efforts to position itself as a regional energy hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Pilskog highlighted Scatec’s $3.6bn investment portfolio in Egypt under the government’s NWFE (Nexus of Water, Food, and Energy) platform. He noted that the portfolio includes projects in solar and wind power, as well as green hydrogen production. Among these are the Obelisk Solar Plant in Nagaa Hammadi, a 1 GW solar facility with battery storage for Egyptalum, a green hydrogen and ammonia plant in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, a wind farm in Ras Shukeir, and a green ammonia project in Damietta.

Ko Renxian outlined Sungrow’s plans to manufacture components for power stations and energy storage batteries in Egypt. He also discussed ongoing negotiations regarding the establishment of a 10 GW-per-year battery manufacturing plant, aimed at localizing production by leveraging Egypt’s infrastructure and industrial base.

The meeting further addressed prospects for trilateral cooperation between Egypt, Scatec, and Sungrow. Both executives expressed appreciation for the Egyptian government’s continued support for their investments and its strategic vision of becoming a leading producer and exporter of green energy.

President Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration with both companies and pledged to remove any obstacles that might hinder their operations. He reiterated Egypt’s commitment to localizing industry, promoting high-quality production, and expanding its role in the global renewable energy market.

