Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, has directed the Central Bank of Egypt to reassess the credit classification of an industrial zone in Qantara East.

Given its current high-risk designation, the review aims to support business continuity and enhance industrial development.

During a recent meeting, Al-Wazir emphasized that all factories must establish industrial wastewater treatment plants before discharging waste into the public network. He also reviewed the progress of industrial zones in Ismailia, which include six designated areas, addressing land allocation and infrastructure development. The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening governance and transparency in land distribution while ensuring that factories adhere to operational timelines.

Discussions also covered the agricultural area in West Qantara, where several unregulated industrial establishments are operating. Al-Wazir instructed the Ministries of Agriculture and Local Development to coordinate efforts to legally restructure the area.

Addressing Investor Challenges

The minister held an extensive meeting with investors in Ismailia, where they raised key challenges, including insufficient electrical capacity in the first and second industrial zones, high land prices, and outstanding investor debts. Al-Wazir assured attendees that these concerns would be presented to the Minister of Electricity in an upcoming ministerial meeting.

One investor, the owner of a ready-made garments factory in Qantara East, expressed concerns over frequent power outages and requested an installment-based payment system for natural gas installation costs. Al-Wazir acknowledged that while electrical capacity in the area has been increased, it remains inadequate. He assured the investor that solutions would be discussed with the Minister of Electricity and instructed officials to facilitate access to government financing initiatives for equipment purchases.

Mohamed Abdel Wahab, President of the Qantara East Investors Association, underscored the need to operationalize the Qantara–Bir El-Abd railway line to support industry and exports. He also called for a review of the industrial land usufruct system. In response, Al-Wazir committed to studying these concerns and prioritizing urgent solutions.

Sector-Specific Concerns and Government Responses

Beyond Ismailia, investors from various industrial sectors raised additional concerns. An LED lamp factory owner in 10th of Ramadan City reported delays in receiving electrical equipment for his facility. In response, the minister directed the Ministry of Electricity to take immediate action.

In the aluminum sector, an investor highlighted that some factories were failing to issue tax invoices. Al-Wazir instructed that this issue be referred to the ministerial committee on industry in the presence of the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

A textile factory owner in Kafr El-Dawar reported delays in receiving his allocated land and connecting utilities. The minister ordered the responsible authorities to complete utility installations within a month.

Additionally, an investor in the rice processing industry requested the legalization of his factory’s status. Al-Wazir instructed that the procedures be expedited but reaffirmed that new factories should only be built within designated industrial zones and not on agricultural land.

This series of directives underscores the government’s commitment to resolving industrial challenges, improving infrastructure, and fostering a more investor-friendly environment.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt