Egyptian insurtech company SehaTech has raised $1.1m in a seed funding round to expand its AI-centred platform that streamlines and automates health insurance administration, the company announced on Sunday.

The round was led by Ingressive Capital, with participation from Plus VC, a group of strategic angel investors, and existing backers A15 and Beltone Venture Capital. The new investment brings SehaTech’s total funding to $2m.

Founded to improve how health insurance is managed, SehaTech offers a full-stack proprietary platform that fully automates workflows, aiming to eliminate operational inefficiencies, reduce friction between insurers and healthcare providers, and reduce fraud and abuse.

The company said it also aims to tackle the systemic issue of low health insurance penetration in Egypt and other parts of the region by laying the foundation for a more inclusive, accessible, and financially sustainable healthcare system.

“Our goal is not only to fix the operational inefficiencies in medical insurance processing but also to expand access to quality health coverage,” said Mohamed Elshabrawy, Founder & CEO of SehaTech. “This funding will help us continue building the tools needed to reduce friction between insurers and providers—and ultimately make health insurance more available to the millions who are underserved today.”

Maya Horgan Famodu, Founder & Managing Partner at lead investor Ingressive Capital, said SehaTech’s work was critical to solving a deeply entrenched problem.

“SehaTech’s work is critical in solving a deeply entrenched problem at the heart of healthcare delivery—especially in regions where infrastructure gaps hinder access to quality services,” Horgan Famodu said. “Their platform isn’t just about automation—it’s about enabling healthcare financial inclusion, and we’re proud to support that mission.”

With the new funding, SehaTech plans to scale its team, expand its operations across Egypt and the broader region, and enhance its platform with deeper AI capabilities and automation tools.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).