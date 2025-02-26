Egypt - PFI Asset Management has been officially appointed as the fund manager for the Mawared Fund, effective February 18, 2025. Established in November 2009 by Housing and Development Bank, Mawared is a prominent money market fund designed to offer stable returns and liquidity to investors.

This appointment marks PFI Asset Management’s third fund under management, following its successful mandate to oversee two investment funds for GIG Insurance Egypt in October 2023.

Founded in March 2024 and commencing operations in July 2024, PFI Asset Management operates under the umbrella of Post for Investment. The firm is dedicated to delivering innovative investment solutions that cater to the diverse financial objectives of individuals, corporations, and financial institutions.

As part of its strategic vision, PFI aims to introduce a range of non-traditional investment funds while also offering customized portfolio management services for banks, insurance companies, government and private financial institutions, family offices, and individual investors.

With this latest appointment, PFI Asset Management continues to solidify its position as a leading player in Egypt’s asset management industry, bringing expertise and innovation to its expanding portfolio.

