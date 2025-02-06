Beltone Venture Capital, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, announced a strategic equity investment in LNKO, a trendsetting omni-channel D2C eyewear startup, according to a press release.

This investment aligns with Beltone Venture Capital’s expansion strategy across Africa.

Ali Mokhtar, CEO of Beltone Venture Capital, said: “This equity investment in LNKO marks a key milestone in our African expansion strategy.”

“By partnering with LNKO, we’re backing a visionary company with immense growth potential. Their innovative approach to eyewear and commitment to community empowerment align perfectly with our mission to support transformative businesses across the region,” Mokhtar added.

Maha Bennani, CEO and Founder of LNKO, noted: “We are confident that this collaboration will accelerate our vision of making high-quality, stylish eyewear accessible to even more people across the continent.”

LNKO has become a leader in the eyewear market within four years, providing stylish and affordably priced eyewear through a fully digitized value chain.

The startup has more than 100,000 customers, 10 points of sale in Morocco, and a robust online presence across 24 countries, which enables it to reshape the eyewear industry.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).