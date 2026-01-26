UAE - Dubai-based restaurant reservation and guest management platform Eat App has raised $10 million in a Series B extension round led by PSG Equity, according to a press release.

The transaction is larger than Eat App’s original $6 million Series B in 2022, bringing the company’s total funding to date to more than $23 million.

The startup serves more than 5,000 restaurants across 92 countries, including the UAE, the US, the UK, and Saudi Arabia.

Scaling its business in India, Eat App acquired ReserveGo, a reservation platform, which was serving more than 1,000 restaurants and processing around 5 million reservations per month.

It is worth highlighting that India’s food service market is projected to exceed $85 billion by 2028, with dine-in accounting for more than half of total spending.

Hence, Eat App aims to address fragmented reservation workflows by unifying data from multiple channels into a single system, helping restaurants optimize capacity, enhance guest experience, and grow revenue.

